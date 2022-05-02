Shabir Ahluwalia reacts to being trolled for quitting Kumkum Bhagya

@shabirahluwalia_stardom/Instagram

Shabir Ahluwalia's latest show titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan begins today, i.e, Monday, May 2 on Zee TV. Before beginning this show, the actor quit his last successful venture Kumkum Bhagya which he led for seven years from 2014 to 2021 along with its leading actress Sriti Jha who has also left the romantic drama.

Now, in an interview with India Forums, Shabir has revealed that he was trolled by his fans for quitting Kumkum Bhagya for the new show. "Everybody has opinions and I respect that. My fans are used to seeing me in a particular way and a particular character and I have received so much love from all of them over all these years, so this reaction is bound to happen", the actor said in the interview.

Shabir further requested his fans to not troll him as he continued, "It is all their love that they keep sending in different forms through social media. I'd like to tell them that I really love them, but please keep it easy with the trolling." The actor further added that he misses being a part of Kumkum Bhagya.

"I was as disappointed with quitting Kumkum Bhagya as my fans were since the show was very close to my heart too. I miss the show as much as they miss it, I miss being a part of the show, I really love the cast and crew of Kumkum Bhagya and I am really close to all of them, especially Sriti and Arjit and I miss seeing them every day", the actor told the media portal.



Shabir has also starred in other popular serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin To Hoga, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. He even won the third season of the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi', which was hosted by global star Priyanka Chopra.