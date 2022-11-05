Shweta Tiwari looks sexy in pink ruffle dress, netizens says 'miss universe bhi fail hai'

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is an acclaimed actress, and she enjoys a loyal fanbase. Even when the Kasuatii Zindagi Kay star is absent on the screen, she continued to dazzle her fans by living her life to the fullest and crashing the internet with her photos.

We all have heard that 'age is just a number,' but Tiwari is proving it in the literal sense. Recently, the actress dropped a carousel post of her, donning a pink ruffle dress like a pro. Shweta shared her jaw-dropping look of her with the caption, "Catch a glimpse!"

Here's the post

As soon as the actress posted the photos, it took a few minutes to spread like a wildfire. Several netizens went gaga over her look, and her smoky eyes. A user wrote, "Iske samne santoor wali mummy bhi fail hai mis world mis universe mis india sab fail hai." Another user stated, "Cemre ka kmaal kitna bhi ho skta he bat figar ko cemra shi nhai kr skta he loking is very hot." A netizen stated, "Love ur pics n poses shweta mam." Another netizen added, "Beautiful look and nice eyes aur red lipstick." One of the user also added, "Tum marwa dogi mujhe."

Earlier in September, the actress talked about what she tells her daughter about marriage.She told Bomaby Times, “I don’t believe in the institution of marriage. In fact, I even tell my daughter not to get married. It’s her life and I don’t dictate to her how to lead it, but I want her to think well before taking the plunge. Just because you are in a relationship, it doesn’t have to culminate into marriage," she said.

