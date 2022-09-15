Shama Sikander opens up on casting couch in Bollywood, says 'asking for s*x for work is...'

Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander opened up on the existence of a casting couch in Bollywood and stated that asking s*x for work is the lowest of low. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Life, Shama stated that the industry has changed and it has happened for good. She further added how younger generation producers are way more professional, and they treat artists respectfully. "They do not have the notion of sex for work," Shama said.

The actress even recalled that in the past, producers told her that they wanted to be friends with her. "I was like, how can we be friends if we do not work together? I feel the whole concept of asking for s*x in return for work is the lowest of low. I mean, you have to be a terribly insecure human being to do that." Shama added.

Sikander further added that the casting couch isn't limited to Bollywood, but it happens in other professions as well. Without naming anyone, Shama hinted that a few influential producers approached her with ulterior motives. "Some of these producers and makers were well-established names in the industry. It shows that you do not have an iota of confidence that you can win over a woman's heart in an organic manner. But casting couch is not limited to Bollywood alone. It happens everywhere."

Shama made an identity for herself by being an integral part of shows like Yeh Meri Life Hain and Balveer. She was also seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh's Bypass Road. Shama added that she feels that evil exists in every person, which is why some people think they can degrade others in this way. The actress added that one needs to address that devil that resides in the mind. Earlier this year, Shama got married to her boyfriend James Milliron, and she is currently gearing for her comeback.