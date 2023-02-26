Search icon
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander breaks the internet in sexy yellow dress, video goes viral

Shama Sikander has a huge fan following on Instagram and other social media platforms and she often shares videos and photos from her vacation and other outings on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Shama Sikander stuns in a stylish yellow dress

‘Sexaholic’ star Shama Sikander is known for her lavish lifestyle and she keeps on posting videos and photos on Instagram giving her fans a glimpse of her cool lifestyle. Shama Sikander has a huge fan following on Instagram and other social media platforms and she often shares hot and sexy videos from her vacation and other outings on Instagram. Most of the times her videos and photos go viral on the social media and now, a video of Shama Sikander has gone viral.

In the viral video, the Sexaholic star can be seen wearing a sexy and stylish yellow dress. The actress had shared the video few hours ago and it has already received over 150k likes. Shama has captioned the video, "Take my breath awayyyy. One of my all time favorite song."

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Shama Sikander’s fans are loving the video and many of them took to the comment section to praise the actress. “Took my breath away,” said a user. “Absolutely gorgeous,” commented another.

Few weeks ago, Shama Sikander had shared a photo of herself in a polka dot black and white bikini and the photo has gone viral. In the photo, Shama can be seen sitting in her bedroom wearing a black and white bikini.

Shama Sikander has acted in TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai and short film Sexaholic and the mini-series Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. Sikander acted in Bollywood films too, including the 1999 Aamir Khan film Mann.

