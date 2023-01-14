Search icon
'Sexaholic' actress Shama Sikander posts steamy bikini photos from her Bangkok vacation, pics go VIRAL

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Shama Sikander/Instagram

‘Sexaholic’ star Shama Sikander is very active on social media and keep updating her fans about her life on Instagram. Shama keeps on posting hot and glamorous pictures and videos on Instagram and they are liked a lot by netizens.

Shama Sikandar recently posted some bikini pics from her vacation in Bangkok and the photos have now gone viral on social media.

In the picture, Shama Sikandar can be seen wearing a polka dot black and white bikini. In the photo, the actress is sitting in her bedroom wearing a black and white bikini. In one photo, Shama Sikander can be seen wearing a floral dress with a thigh high slit.

Taking to the captions, Shama wrote, “So Missing my Bed, waking up to this beautiful view of Lumphini Park, the comfort and beauty of being in Earth Element, thank you @sobangkok for amazing hospitality. Thank you my darling So Mat @matchuladul for taking such awesome care about small little details for our stay. Love love love to you. Big hug ."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Shama Sikandar’s fans wrote several comments for her. One fan wrote, “So lovely and so gorgeous," another added, “A thousand words can’t define your beauty."

Recently, Shama Sikandar shared some photos with her husband James to celebrate the ‘second last day of the year’. Talking about her new year plans, Shama had said, “If there is one thing I have known it is that nothing is guaranteed in life. Hard work is the foundation of success. And I must admit that 2022 had been kind to me. Also ever since, I started practicing yoga and focusing on the work-life balancing aspect, my life has made some noteworthy progress. And I want to maintain it. So, come 2023 I look forward to welcoming it with a lot of optimism and enthusiasm. Also, I wish to make it better than 2022. So, I’m going to be working on focusing to have fun in everything i do and enjoy life to the fullest each moment."

 

