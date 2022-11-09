Kanishka Soni, married to self, breaks silence on pregnancy

Kanishka Soni

After making headlines by getting married to herself, Kanishka Soni broke the silence about the rumours about her pregnancy. The television actress is living in New York, and she recently posted some moments of her 'chill time' on Instagram. Soni's fans and followers noticed the actress's tummy and assumed it was a baby bump, and the actress is pregnant. In her case 'self-pregnant.'

Before the rumours spread like wildfire, Kanishka decided to put them to rest. She shared a carousel post on her social media in which she's relaxing in the forest, and stated that she's NOT 'self-pregnant.' Soni clarified that she has been enjoying delicious burgers and pizzas, and that's why she has put on weight.

In the post, Kanishka wrote, "I am not #selfpregnant like #selfmarried.. it’s just #usa #delicious #pizza #burger caused me #putting on #little #weight. but I M LOVING it.. this season .. #fall #soo #colourful #chilled #weather #nature #trees #beautiful #enjoying #fun #happy #happiness #overloaded #smile #laugh #like #leaves all #sorrows are #falling #happiness #coming #newyork

Here's the post

As soon as she posted the pictures, several of her fans had a laugh at Soni's witty clarification. A user wrote, "Arey utna bhi pet nahi hai re.. bulla puchi me jayega to yeh pet bhi kam ho jayega." Another user wrote, "Ohh..haath se thodi baccha hoga." One of the users added, "the whole picture is your very beautiful." A netizen asked, "Toh baccha nhi karna..."

