Kanishka Soni, married to self, breaks silence on pregnancy

After becoming the centre of attention for getting married to herself, Kanishka Soni addressed rumours related to her pregnancy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Kanishka Soni

After making headlines by getting married to herself, Kanishka Soni broke the silence about the rumours about her pregnancy. The television actress is living in New York, and she recently posted some moments of her 'chill time' on Instagram. Soni's fans and followers noticed the actress's tummy and assumed it was a baby bump, and the actress is pregnant. In her case 'self-pregnant.' 

Before the rumours spread like wildfire, Kanishka decided to put them to rest. She shared a carousel post on her social media in which she's relaxing in the forest, and stated that she's NOT 'self-pregnant.' Soni clarified that she has been enjoying delicious burgers and pizzas, and that's why she has put on weight. 

In the post, Kanishka wrote, "I am not #selfpregnant like #selfmarried.. it’s just #usa #delicious #pizza #burger caused me #putting on #little #weight. but I M LOVING it.. this season .. #fall #soo #colourful #chilled #weather #nature #trees #beautiful #enjoying #fun #happy #happiness #overloaded #smile #laugh #like #leaves all #sorrows are #falling #happiness #coming #newyork

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanishka Soni (@itskanishkasoni)

As soon as she posted the pictures, several of her fans had a laugh at Soni's witty clarification. A user wrote, "Arey utna bhi pet nahi hai re.. bulla puchi me jayega to yeh pet bhi kam ho jayega." Another user wrote, "Ohh..haath se thodi baccha hoga." One of the users added, "the whole picture is your very beautiful." A netizen asked, "Toh baccha nhi karna..." 

READ: Bigg Boss 16: After Sherlyn Chopra, Kanishka Soni accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, says 'he asked me to show....

Last month, television actress Kanishka Soni, who appeared in TV shows including Diya Aur Baati Hum and Pavitra Rishta, said Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan invited her to his home on the pretext of casting her and made wrongful demands. Kanishka took to Instagram and shared that she was invited by Sajid to his Juhu house in 2008. When she showed hesitance, he said that he lives with his mother and has no reason to be scared. However, when she met him at his house, she was asked by him to show her stomach. 

