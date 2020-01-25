Sejal Sharma's suicide note recovered, case of accidental death registered

After almost a month since the Television industry could recover from Kushal Punjab's news of suicide, another Television actress Sejal Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Mira Road. A suicide note was also recovered from her, leading the police to register a case of accidental death.

Sejal Sharma committed suicide in the early hours of Friday, January 24. A friend discovered the 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' actress hanging by the ceiling of the flat which she had rented in Royal Nest Society, Mira Road (East). She was rushed to the hospital on being discovered but was declared dead on arrival.

The suicide note discovered by police stated that Sejal took the extreme step due to personal reasons. The officials registered a case of accidental death at Mira Road police station. Post an autopsy, Sejal's body was handed over to her family for the last rites.

Hailing from Udaipur in Rajasthan, Sejal Sharma came to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. She arrived in Mumbai in the year 2017. After appearing in a few television commercials and web series titled Azad Parindey, Sejal was seen in 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji'.