Sejal Sharma's co-star Jasmin Bhasin remembers her, actor Rohit Roy shocked with suicide news

After news of Sejal Sharma's suicide made rounds of the internet, renowned Television actress Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram to share a post remembering her late co-star. Jasmin and Sejal worked in the Television show 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji'. On reading Jasmin's dedication to Sejal, Rohit Roy expressed shock.

"It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial," posted Jasmin Bhasin. On reading her post dedicated to Sejal, Rohit Roy commented, “Whatttt ?? How ?!?!”

See the post and comment here:

Jasmin Bhasin's replacement on 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', Donal Bisht also shared a note as her Instagram story. “Sejal. Simmi from our Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji...I don’t know you. I came after leap and you were before..I am shocked when I just got a call from journalist to comment on you took your life..My heart sinked...I don’t know you in person, but can recall I have heard your name when I asked who else were there in the family before leap. Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji is part of my life and will always be my family. I can feel the loss. Rest in peace girl...it sinks me even more to think you were just a kid around 20-21. I just wish I knew you in person and could help...Any help,” she wrote.

Nirbhay Shukla, who worked with Sejal was also shocked and asked, “Why did you do this, Sejal?” Meera Deosthale had also shared a post writing, “Sejal, May your soul rest in peace. My friend decided to end her life today and I am Shocked to know that a person who was always smiling and happy was suffering through depression. I wish u would have reached out to anyone and we could have helped u... sending u love and prayers.” Actor Mohit Abrol commented on the post writing, “WTF , this is shocking . I recently worked with her , she was so positive and happy . I have no words .”

See their posts here:

Sejal Sharma was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented house in Mira Road, Mumbai. A suicide note recovered from her stated she took the extreme steps due to personal reasons. The police have registered a case of accidental death.