Sehban Azim reveals why he initially refused to shoot intimate scene with Niyati Fatnani in Dear Ishq

Sehban Azim opens up on the experience of shooting an intimate scene for his new show Dear Ishq.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Sehban Azim reveals why he initially refused to shoot intimate scene with Niyati Fatnani in Dear Ishq
Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani in Dear Ishq

Sehban Azim recently made his OTT debut with the new show Dear Ishq. The show, which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, also stars Niyati Fatnani in the lead. The show deals with the unlikely love story of a romantic fiction writer and an indifferent literary editor, who does not like him.

The two stars share an intimate sequence in one of the episodes of the show. Sehban says that he was sceptical about the sequence and quite conscious about the thought of filming it, which made him refuse to film it initially. But the show’s director convinced him eventually. Talking about shooting this intimate sequence, Sehban said, “I was quite conscious doing a scene like that. Firstly I am a little shy doing such scenes and also I don’t have much reel experience on how to enact them. So, initially I said no to it until my director and the creative convinced me on the fact that whatever they will be shooting is the requirement of the story of the show and it’s not just a random scene to catch the eyeballs and also that they believe in shooting it aesthetically.”

The actor was all praise for how the team eventually shot the sequence, making sure the actors were comfortable throughout. “They made sure everyone was comfortable doing the scene with minimal crew and experienced professionals and it was designed in a way that it was easy to shoot for us,” he added.

Directed by Atif Khan and Produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, Dear Ishq began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 23. The show also features Kishwer Merchant, Kunal Verma, Puneet Tejwani, and Sanjeev Seth. Sehban is best known for his performances in shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Humsafars, Thapki Pyar Ki, Bepannaah and Tujhse Hai Raabta.

