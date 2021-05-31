Seen it yet? Stubbled Kapil Sharma plants a kiss on daughter Anayra Sharma in cute photo

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's daughter Anayra Sharma is one of the cutest star kids on the block. Photos and videos featuring her go instantly viral on the Internet and they are too adorable for words. Kapil also often shares his sweet moments with his darling daughter proving that he is a doting dad, indeed. Now, we got our hands on an unseen photo featuring Kapil and Anayra which is truly unmissable.

In the photo, a fully bearded Kapil is seen planting a kiss on Anayra's head while she is posing candidly. The actor-comedian is seen holding a trophy which he won and wore a grey T-Shirt. While the little munchkin looked cute as a button in a multicoloured dress.

Kapil and Ginni welcomed their firstborn Anayra in December 2019, she turned one just a few months back. A couple of months later, the couple welcomed their second child a baby boy and named him Trishaan. Kapil announced the happy news via his Twitter page.

It was at the request of singer Neeti Mohan, Kapil revealed the name of Ginni and his baby boy.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12 in twin wedding ceremonies: a Hindu and an Anand Karaj ceremony. This was followed by multiple lavish receptions in Delhi, Mumbai, and Amritsar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is on a sabbatical. Reports are making the rounds that the hit comedy talk show will be returning to the tube with new additions.