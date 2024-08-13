This actress was abused by mother, fell in love with married man at 15, attempted suicide, then became only star to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ananya, Aryaman Vikram Birla become director of company worth Rs 125888 crore

BCCI make changes in venues of India's series against Bangladesh & England; check revised schedule here

Meet man, who initially failed in business, became successful after joining hands with Salman Khan, he is...

Meet woman, who turned Rs 200000 business into Rs 10000 crore company, her net worth is...

This player earns Rs 5,486 in 60 seconds, his monthly salary is more than IPL contracts of Virat Kohli, Rohit, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ananya, Aryaman Vikram Birla become director of company worth Rs 125888 crore

Ananya, Aryaman Vikram Birla become director of company worth Rs 125888 crore

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

BCCI make changes in venues of India's series against Bangladesh & England; check revised schedule here

BCCI make changes in venues of India's series against Bangladesh & England; check revised schedule here

9 must-watch underrated comedy films 

9 must-watch underrated comedy films 

Animals that can survive without sleeping

Animals that can survive without sleeping

Red superfoods that reduce risk of cancer, heart diseases

Red superfoods that reduce risk of cancer, heart diseases

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बू�ढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Bangladesh Crisis: USA Denies Involvement In Ouster Of Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina, Calls Reports False

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Family Gets Autopsy Report, Details Reveal Victim Was Throttled Before Murder

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Anveshi Jain recalls taking inspiration from Money Heist's Tokyo for Martin, almost losing her life on set | Exclusive

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

Angry Young Men: Salim-Javed fought for names in credits, became kings of Bollywood, their breakup shook the industry

HomeTelevision

Television

This actress was abused by mother, fell in love with married man at 15, attempted suicide, then became only star to...

This actress who started her career at just 6 years, was abused by her mother.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 08:19 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This actress was abused by mother, fell in love with married man at 15, attempted suicide, then became only star to...
Seema Kapoor (Credit: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Seema Kapoor, who dominated television in the 90s, recently shared details about her life in an interview. She recently revealed that she was abused by her mother during childhood and made several shocking disclosures about her personal life.

The actress began her career at just 6 years old, grabbing attention with her debut show, Kismat, directed by Ramesh Sippy. In an interview with Sidharth Kannan on his YouTube show, she spoke openly about her life for the first time, discussing her love life, dating rumors, and more.

When she tried to die by suicide

She revealed that at the age of 15, she fell in love with a 35-year-old man who was married, though she initially didn't know he was married. Once she discovered his marital status, he attempted to deceive her by claiming he was getting divorced. When things went awry, she attempted suicide.

Abused by her mother

Her parents parted ways when she was just 6. While talking about her family, Seema revealed that her mother was from a very rich family and was arrogant. Seema was beaten by her mother several times after she told her that she wanted to become an actress.

After some time, she called her father and decided to be with him because of her bad behaviour. She also mentioned that because of her parents' behaviour with each other, she stayed away from getting attached to anyone.

According to IMDb, Seema Kapoor is the only actress in India, who has done the maximum number of serials in lead and title Roles and the only actress in the World, who has portrayed 12 different Roles, Live, in a theatre play A Suitable Bride.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ananya, Aryaman Vikram Birla become director of company worth Rs 125888 crore

Ananya, Aryaman Vikram Birla become director of company worth Rs 125888 crore

Meet man who was homeless, trained with garbage as equipment, 36 years before Arshad Nadeem he was Pakistan’s…

Meet man who was homeless, trained with garbage as equipment, 36 years before Arshad Nadeem he was Pakistan’s…

Meet wife of star Indian cricketer who has Rs 80000000 net worth, worked in popular TV show, her husband is…

Meet wife of star Indian cricketer who has Rs 80000000 net worth, worked in popular TV show, her husband is…

Independence Day 2024: Is it 77th or 78th Independence day? Here's the answer to your query

Independence Day 2024: Is it 77th or 78th Independence day? Here's the answer to your query

Abhishek Bachchan breaks his silence on divorce with Aishwarya Rai, shows wedding ring? Viral video shows actor saying..

Abhishek Bachchan breaks his silence on divorce with Aishwarya Rai, shows wedding ring? Viral video shows actor saying..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement