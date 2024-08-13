This actress was abused by mother, fell in love with married man at 15, attempted suicide, then became only star to...

This actress who started her career at just 6 years, was abused by her mother.

Seema Kapoor, who dominated television in the 90s, recently shared details about her life in an interview. She recently revealed that she was abused by her mother during childhood and made several shocking disclosures about her personal life.

The actress began her career at just 6 years old, grabbing attention with her debut show, Kismat, directed by Ramesh Sippy. In an interview with Sidharth Kannan on his YouTube show, she spoke openly about her life for the first time, discussing her love life, dating rumors, and more.

When she tried to die by suicide

She revealed that at the age of 15, she fell in love with a 35-year-old man who was married, though she initially didn't know he was married. Once she discovered his marital status, he attempted to deceive her by claiming he was getting divorced. When things went awry, she attempted suicide.

Abused by her mother

Her parents parted ways when she was just 6. While talking about her family, Seema revealed that her mother was from a very rich family and was arrogant. Seema was beaten by her mother several times after she told her that she wanted to become an actress.

After some time, she called her father and decided to be with him because of her bad behaviour. She also mentioned that because of her parents' behaviour with each other, she stayed away from getting attached to anyone.

According to IMDb, Seema Kapoor is the only actress in India, who has done the maximum number of serials in lead and title Roles and the only actress in the World, who has portrayed 12 different Roles, Live, in a theatre play A Suitable Bride.

