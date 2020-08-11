'See yourself in the mirror': Paras Chhabra slams Shehnaaz Gill's brother, father after they made fun of his hair patch

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma recently featured in a music video together titled Ring and during the promotions when Paras Chhabra was asked whom he would like to see in Bigg Boss 14 he said that he would like CarryMinati, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh and Shehbaz Badesha to participate on the show.

Paras said that if Shehnaaz's family went on the show, the public would show them their real level. Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, Paras said, "I would like to see CarryMinati in the #BB14 and would like to roast him outside because he roasted me. So, I would love to do that when he will be in #BiggBoss14."

He further added, "I saw one of his interviews a few days back where he said that ‘Shehnaaz used to pull Sidharth Shukla’s hair. Thank God Paras was not in his place. See yourself in the mirror as both of you are bald. Shehbaz is also bald and he wears a patch. How could Shehnaaz’s father talk like this when his own son is suffering the same problem? How could he say all that? He is the stupid person I have ever seen," BollywoodLife reported.

Paras and Shehnaaz's family have been at loggerheads since Bigg Boss 13 started running. For the uninformed, Shehbaz Badesha had fought with him on the Family Week, saying he survives on his girlfriend's money. About this, Paras said, "We were inside the ‘Bigg Boss’ house and Shehnaaz’s family spoke all the bad things. In the interviews, they said that Mahira and I don’t have a level. By saying this, you are showing our own level."