Section 377: Nakuul Mehta defends LGBTQ community with grace, here's how

TV actor Nakuul Mehta’s sharp retort to a man questioning the acceptability of LGBT tenants is quite witty

Ever since the Supreme Court has decided to review Section 377 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), which criminalises alternate sexuality, a rigorous debate on the subject has been going on among the masses. While a lot of people want the apex court to think progressively and take an open-mided decision, some others are still stuck with traditional norms and apprehensions. On the other hand, there's a section that strongly believes that if homosexuality is decriminalised, the world will be a better place for the LGBTQ community in India.

Several celebrities, including Esha Gupta, Onir and Priya Malik have extended support to the community on social media platforms, and are hoping to witness some change. Some others are even fighting tooth and nail for the less privileged community.

Well, recently a denizen with a mixed ideology took to his Twitter handle and said that the apex court should review Section 377, but LGBTQ's should not be permitted to display their affection in public as it's appaently uncouth and indecent. He also went on to express that landlords would be hesitant to give out their homes to such couples.

Known to speak his mind and give sharp replies, Ishqbaaz hunk Nakuul Mehta's witty retort to the netizen is winning over the Tweeple. He quoted the man's tweet and wrote a comment which said that he owned of a 3BHK in Andheri and he would not think twice in renting out the place to a gay tenant if he/she agreed to pay the dues on time.

Thank you for your validation. Tuesday made. NOT



I have an 3 bhk apartment available to rent in Andheri W. More than gay to give it to anybody who'd be a good/paying tenant.#Section377 #NoIfNoBUT https://t.co/KzYCLbHDdw — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 10, 2018

At a time when actors choose to be wary of what they say, Nakuul sure speaks his heart and is not afraid of talking about social issues. In the past, the actor had shut down a social media user who said that he would not prefer drivers of a specific religion in cab services.