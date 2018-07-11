Section 377: Nakuul Mehta defends LGBTQ community with grace, here's how

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

Rs 2,000 note exchange limit: How many notes can you exchange in a day? No ID required, says SBI

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of widespread flooding

Manipur violence intensifies, 2 sisters shot dead in Delhi, Adipurush & more | News Wrap, June 18

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeTelevision

Television

Section 377: Nakuul Mehta defends LGBTQ community with grace, here's how

TV actor Nakuul Mehta’s sharp retort to a man questioning the acceptability of LGBT tenants is quite witty

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 05:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever since the Supreme Court has decided to review Section 377 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), which criminalises alternate sexuality, a rigorous debate on the subject has been going on among the masses. While a lot of people want the apex court to think progressively and take an open-mided decision, some others are still stuck with traditional norms and apprehensions. On the other hand, there's a section that strongly believes that if homosexuality is decriminalised, the world will be a better place for the LGBTQ community in India. 

Several celebrities, including Esha Gupta, Onir and Priya Malik have extended support to the community on social media platforms, and are hoping to witness some change. Some others are even fighting tooth and nail for the less privileged community.

Well, recently a denizen with a mixed ideology took to his Twitter handle and said that the apex court should review Section 377, but LGBTQ's should not be permitted to display their affection in public as it's appaently uncouth and indecent. He also went on to express that landlords would be hesitant to give out their homes to such couples. 

Known to speak his mind and give sharp replies, Ishqbaaz hunk Nakuul Mehta's witty retort to the netizen is winning over the Tweeple. He quoted the man's tweet and wrote a comment which said that he owned of a 3BHK in Andheri and he would not think twice in renting out the place to a gay tenant if he/she agreed to pay the dues on time. 

At a time when actors choose to be wary of what they say, Nakuul sure speaks his heart and is not afraid of talking about social issues. In the past, the actor had shut down a social media user who said that he would not prefer drivers of a specific religion in cab services. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IITian whose advice ensured Rs 1700 crore salary for her IITian husband, full details

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K to be titled KaalChakra? Here’s what we know

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

CUET UG Result 2023 DECLARED at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know how to check scorecard and topper list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE