Scriptwriter of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay arrested for cheating producer of Rs 2.65 crore in Mumbai

Mahesh Pandey, known for the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, was arrested for allegedly cheating a film producer of Rs 2.65 crore

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

Scriptwriter of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay arrested for cheating producer of Rs 2.65 crore in Mumbai
A poster of Kasautii Zindagi Kay
The Mumbai police have arrested a scriptwriter of television soaps for allegedly cheating a film producer of Rs 2.65 crore after violating an agreement with his company, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, a case of cheating was registered, and scriptwriter and director Mahesh Pandey, known for the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, was arrested on Wednesday, the official said.

According to the complainant, Jatin Sethi, a film producer, Pandey allegedly violated the terms and conditions of an agreement between their companies. Pandey's firm was allegedly liable to pay the complainant Rs 2.65 crore.

Sethi claimed that Pandey was delaying payment, citing various reasons, and created a fake email ID to show that he had sent a few emails to the broadcaster for payment, but it was getting delayed, he said. Pandey was produced before the court, which sent him in judicial custody, the official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

