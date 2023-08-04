Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

The first teaser of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is out, and it has everything Hansal Mehta's fans expected from the follow-up of the much-popular Scam 1992.

In 2020, director Hansal Mehta set new benchmarks with his thriller series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Pratik Gandhi-starrer narrated the life of the controversial stock market Big Bull Harshad Mehta in-depth, and it went on the impress the critics and masses across the globe. Three years after Scam 1992, the makers are back with the second instalment in the Scam series, and the teaser of The Telgi Story is finally here.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story chronicles the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, who was responsible for Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam. The 1.26-minute teaser attracts your attention right from its first frame. The teaser begins with Manoj Bajpayee's powerful voiceover, giving a recall to Scam 1992. Then the narration shifts to 2003, highlighting a fraud where mathematicians fell short of adding zeros to the scam. The teaser gives several glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, building his empire made out of lies and deceit. The first line of Telgi establishes his funda of minting money. Telgi says, "Mujhe paise kamane ka koi shauq nahi hai. Kyuki paisa kamaya nahi banaya jaata hai (I'm not interested in earning money, because I believe in making money)." The teaser is supported by the cult title track of Achint, and it will leave you craving for more.

Here's the teaser

As soon as the teaser was released, several netizens and fans of the series shared their excitement for Scam 2003. A netizen wrote, "Can't wait." Another netizen wrote, "One of the best BGM ever made in Indian cinema history." An internet user wrote, "Manoj Bajpayee's voice as narrator." Another internet user wrote, "Finally, ab September ka wait nahi ho raha. After Pratik Gandhi, another star in the making by Hansal Mehta. Bas aadhi series dikha ke latka mat dena, jaise baaki OTT kar rahe." Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will steam on Sony Liv from September 2.