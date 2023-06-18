Search icon
Scam 2003: Hansal Mehta returns with second instalment of popular series based on Telgi scam, release date out

After the mega success of Pratik Gandhi-starrer Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta's much-awaited, second instalment in the Scam series will finally release this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Scam 2003: Hansal Mehta returns with second instalment of popular series based on Telgi scam, release date out
A still from Scam 2003 motion poster

Director Hansal Mehta impressed the global audience with the Pratik Gandhi-starrer series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Three years after Scam 1992, the second instalment of the Scam series, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is finally releasing this year. The release date announcement has been made by Sony Liv, and they unveiled the date with a title motion poster. As the digital platform, Sony Liv completed 3 years, they shared the motion poster video on their Instagram. 

Hansal Mehta-directed Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will stream on Sony Liv from September 2, 2023. The platform shared the video with the caption, "As Sony LIV 2.0 turns 3 today, we begin the celebration with a special announcement for you! #Scam2003OnSonyLIV."

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

As soon as the motion poster was shared on Instagram, many netizens shared their excitement about the show. An internet user wrote, "Scam 2003... Finally." Another internet user wrote, "Finally Scam 2." One of the netizens added, "Can't wait."

Scam 2003 is based on the 2003 Telgi scam, which was related to the printing and making of fake stamps and stamp papers. The mastermind of this scam was Abdul Karim Telgi. Abdul started as a vendor and while working in travel companies, he came up with the idea of fake stamps. 

The series promises to be an intriguing watch as it will capture the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India's most ingenious scams spread across multiple states which shook the entire country.

It is estimated that the scam value was allegedly around Rs. 20,000 crores. Applause has roped in the talented Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his contribution to the Marathi film industry, to write and develop the story along with author Sanjay Singh. The series will be again helmed by the National award-winning director, Hansal Mehta, who continues to collaborate with the franchise after the stupendous success of Scam 1992. 

 

