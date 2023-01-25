Sayantani Ghosh REVEALS the big twist in Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha

Image: Twitter

Actress Sayantani Ghosh talked about her character of Simsim in the show Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 and what all her on-screen character is going through in the show. After the entry of actor Abhishek Nigam, who has replaced Sheezan Khan in the show as Alibaba there are a number of twists that are awaited. Now, in the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Simsim (Sayantani Ghosh) turning every obstacle coming her way into an opportunity to find who is the real Ali. However, Simsim's every game plan is going to come to a halt when she finds out that Ali is dead.



On the other hand, Ali is leaving no stone unturned to find out Simsim's real identity. He has a game plan in his mind which will help him reach Simsim.



Sayantani said: "Simsim's life is at a crucial juncture as she is unable to process that Iblis and Ali both are dead. She is unaware of the fact that the Parwaz's (village in Kabul) new Rakhwala (Ali) is plotting a game plan against her, and she is slowly falling into the deep trap."



Sayantani is known for Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan and she also starred in the TV shows such as Naaginn, Mahabharat, Naamkarann, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and many more.



"I think the viewers will get to see a different side of Simsim and it will be interesting to watch how she faces Ali and comes out of this trap set up by Ali," she added



Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 airs on Sony SAB.

