Sayantani Ghosh hints at 'virtually' marrying Anugrah Tiwari amid coronavirus lockdown

Television actress Sayantani Ghosh is eager to take her relationship with her boyfriend, Anugrah Tiwari, to the next level and might also just get married 'virtually' during the lockdown.

Speaking about the same, in a recent interview, Sayantani said, "I definitely want to get married. It is just a matter of time. We are not planning on ke iss date pe shaadi karenge (which date we will get married on). But we will when our hearts want it. Who knows, during the lockdown, we might come up with some planning and get married virtually! It is just a matter of time."

Sayantani further added, "We are together. We are a part of each other’s lives and we are loving that aspect of each other’s lives. Whenever we decide on anything seriously, we will announce it." On the work front, Sayantani made her small screen debut in 2002 with Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, in which she played the antagonist Antara. Most recently, Sayantani was seen in the supernatural thriller series Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. However, she revealed in March that she was exiting the show as her character was going to be killed off.

In a recent interview, the actress had also opened up about facing financial difficulties as all shoots were stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Crisis is such that they are not denying payment, but how will they make the payments? Offices are also closed. We all are facing inconvenience. Payments are stuck in my case also. I have my standing expenditures. I have my house EMI and car EMI," she had said.