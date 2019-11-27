Say what! Bigg Boss 13 'friends' Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala to have a showdown

Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra was seen linking Shefali Jariwala with Asim Riaz recently. This has even upset Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi, who considered Paras his younger brother.

Asim and Shefali happen to be great friends even otherwise. The two were seen supporting each other even in episode 56 of Bigg Boss 13, in the BB college class task. They were protecting apples together. Furthermore, Shefali gave Asim a hug during his special moment with Himanshi Khurana, who Asim has lost his heart to.

The great friendship, however, might get affected in the next episode of Bigg Boss 13. While Paras was responsible for linking them, he might also be responsible for a crack in their friendship in the next episode. During a task, Paras accuses Shefali of using the woman card. She defended herself and then screams at Asim for not speaking up on her behalf. Asim, on the other hand, questions Shefali how could he interfere between the two. This is seen angering Shefali.

Prior to Asim, Siddharth Shukla went ahead with Team Paras. He, along with Shehnaz, is currently the strongest member of the team. He has also turned the captain this week and has already assigned tasks to Asim and Rashami despite their resistance.