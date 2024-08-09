Savita Bhabhi actress Rozlyn Khan shares side effects breast cancer treatment: 'We live in fear of...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

With Appeal to India for Regional Solidarity: Yunus, a banker to the poor now turns into a statesman

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stuck in space, battling radiation, bone weakness; NASA can't rescue her till...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha that seeks to raise nominees per account to...

7 superfoods to fight vitamin A deficiency

7 superfoods to fight vitamin A deficiency

Countries that share Independence day with India on August 15

Countries that share Independence day with India on August 15

5 iconic Indian monuments built by women

5 iconic Indian monuments built by women

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Stalwart Communist Leader And Former West Bengal CM, Passes Away At 80

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification Explained: How Did Vinesh Phogat Miss Medal In Paris Olympics 2024?

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: Vinesh Phogat Appeals To CAS, Asks For Joint Olympic Silver In Paris

Sonia Gandhi leads Oppn walkout from RS after Jaya Bachchan's ugly fight with VP

Sonia Gandhi leads Oppn walkout from RS after Jaya Bachchan's ugly fight with VP

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Hina Khan remembers her father amid her cancer battle, pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary: 'I'm unable to...'

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

HomeTelevision

Television

Savita Bhabhi actress Rozlyn Khan shares side effects breast cancer treatment: 'We live in fear of...'

Savita Bhabhi actress Rozlyn Khan talks about the side effects of breast cancer treatment.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 01:05 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Savita Bhabhi actress Rozlyn Khan shares side effects breast cancer treatment: 'We live in fear of...'
Rozlyn Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Rozlyn Khan, known for her breast cancer awareness activities, has spoken about the side effects of chemotherapy and the damage one gets during this battle for life. Rozlyn, who has her own story to tell about her cancer journey, was recently hospitalised because of acquired platelet function defects. During this time, she also learnt that her left hand is too weak to check even blood pressure.

Speaking about the same, Rozlyn said: "We all breast cancer survivors, who have gone through surgery with lymph nodes dissection, have weak hands. Most of the advanced stage breast cancer survivor celebrities have gone through it, but are hiding it or maybe filtering it to make others feel good about them." "This weak hand is supposed to be saved from pricks - be it a blood test or IV line and even blood pressure can’t be checked from that hand to avoid infection or lymphedema," she shared.

Celebrities like Tahira Kashyap, Sonali Bendre, Mahima Chaudhry, and others have come out as winners in their cancer journey. Most recently, Hina Khan has started her battle with this horrifying disease and is undergoing chemotherapy. Rozlyn strongly believes that celebrities should also share the side effects and damages they got during this battle for life, as this will prepare people for the actual reality.

She added: "I have been vocal about everything during my cancer journey. By doing so, if I can create awareness that is much more important than being seen as superhuman. We all have bad days, we all have tough times and we cry while dealing with cancer or even living with the fear of relapse." On the work front, Rozlyn has done movies like 'Dhama Choukdi', 'Savita Bhabhi', and 'Jee Lene Do Ek Pal'. She has also starred in the TV show 'Crime Alert'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Man who risked everything by shutting down his first business for a…Ratan Tata is his relative

Meet Man who risked everything by shutting down his first business for a…Ratan Tata is his relative

Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

Income Tax Refund: How much time does it take to get ITR refund? Step-by-step guide to check refund status

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here’s how you can watch

Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

Bangladesh crisis live updates: At least 24 killed in hotel owned by Awami League leader

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

Apple to make big changes in iPhone 16 pro model; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

Kapoor family's first hero, once Bollywood's top star, has more hits than Raj Kapoor, Ranbir, but now forgotten

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

5 royal families in India still taking their legacy forward

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

India's most hated actor, parents refused to name kids after him, was richer than superstars, still refused lead roles

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

This blockbuster was rejected by Kangana Ranaut, lead actress became chain smoker, gained 12 kilos, movie earned...

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

5 times Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn in red carpet-ready outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement