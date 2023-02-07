Saumya Tandon, Karanvir Bohra, Aditi Malik, Mohit Malik seek aid to raise funds for Vaibhav Raghave's cancer treatment

Vaibhav Raghave-Saumya Tandon/Instagram

Television actor Vaibhav Raghave, also known as Vibhu Raghave, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in February last year. He underwent chemotherapy for six months and is undergoing further treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. However, due to the huge cost associated with the same, the actor and his family have now exhausted all their funds. Several television personalities have now come forward and asked for financial aid to help Vaibhav.

Saumya Tandon shared some photos with him in her Instagram post and wrote, "My dear dear friend, Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave lovingly we call him Vibhu (vibhuzinsta) is suffering from a rare and aggressive type of Colon cancer in its last stage, and is undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. He is a ray of sunshine in our lives, so positive so health conscious, and away from all vices. It was such a shock for me. He had just come out of a tragedy when he lost his father and this shook his family and the world again. God, I guess tests his best children the most."

Giving out details of the expensive charges of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, she added, "He wants to live and he is fighting bravely. Your contribution could save a good soul, a great son, a doting brother and out most loved friend. Please do donate, whatever you can, and surely please keep him in your prayers. I am so sure we all can do it for him. Much love and thanks in advance".

The couple Mohit Malik and Aditi Malik also took to their Instagram and penned a note, a part of which read, "His 1 immunotherapy costs us 4.5 lakhs rs. His treatment requires a large amount of money and we are trying our best to collect all the funds we can. Your help and support towards raising these funds will help our friend."

"Hi guys, my friend @vibhuzinsta is undergoing treatment of a rare and aggressive type of Colon cancer in its last stage, the treatment is taking place at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. His family has exhausted all their resources, we are helping him raise funds for his treatment, each immunotherapy costs of 4.5 lac every month. Pls, share this link with as many as possible. I would urge you all to check his Instagram. Link in my bio if you want to donate", wrote Karanvir Bohra.

Vaibhav Raghave was most famously seen in the Star Plus' coming-of-age romantic drama serial named Nisha Aur Uske Cousins headlined by Aneri Vajani who played the titular character.



