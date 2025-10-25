Satish Shah death: When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rajesh Kumar aka Roshesh talked about being 'ragged, bullied' by late actor, had said, 'I had tears in my eyes'

Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to be on high alert, orders evacuations, NDRF...
Satish Shah death: Just like Indravadhan Sarabhai, Satish Shah used to bully Rajesh Kumar, aka Rosesh, in real life as well. Read on to know more about the same.
Satish Shah death: Veteran actor Satish Shah's demise is still a shocker to everyone. No one is ready to believe that their beloved Indu Sarabhai is no more. In a career spanning over 50 years, Satish is known for several popular characters, but for the 90s and 2000-born, he's best remembered as the happy-go-lucky Indravadhan Sarabhai from the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.
Satish's camaraderie with Ratna Pathak Shah (Maya), Rupali Ganguly (Monisha), Summet Raghavan (Sahil), and Rajesh Kumar (Rosesh) was the highlight of the show. Even after the show ended, the team Sarabhai continued to remain in touch, and they still call each other from their character names. In an old interview, Rajesh opened up about how he considered Satish as his dad, and the late actor would continue to bully him or pull his leg just like he did in the show.
Speaking on the YouTube channel Be You With Shraddha, Rajesh spoke about his bond with Shah, and said, "Satish ji still says, ‘Tu chup reh, tu toh bol hi mat,’ and I just go quiet. I tell him, ‘Kaka, I am 50 now!’ and he replies, ‘So what? You will always be our Rosesh.’ To date, we call each other by the same names–Ratna ji is still ‘Moma,’ she calls me ‘Roshu,’ Rupali calls me ‘Roshu Bhaiya,’ Sumeet is ‘Bade’ and I’m ‘Chote.’ With Satish ji, I say ‘Dad’ or ‘Kaka.’ After the shoot, our bond only grew stronger. We can truly say we are a Sarabhai family.”
Kumar further revealed being bullied by the late actor. "I was ragged mostly because I was doing comedy for the first time, and on top of that, I was acting opposite stalwarts like Satish ji and Ratna ji." He further added, "There was this one scene where I had to deliver a 1.5-page dialogue about the activities I did while being an insomniac. I kept forgetting the lines–we did at least eight takes. Satish ji got angry and said, ‘Call me when he remembers his lines.’ The way he said it brought tears to my eyes. I couldn’t tell if it was anger, insult, or just ragging. After that, I went to my director and asked for some time. Even now, I remind Satish ji that he once made me cry, but he never agrees." Satish Shah passed away on October 25 due to kidney failure.