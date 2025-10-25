FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch

'Don't know if we'll be back': Rohit Sharma hints at Australia farewell for himself and Virat Kohli after Sydney win

India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to them,...areas illegally occupied...'

Who is Madhu Shah? Meet the wife of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actor Satish Shah and his ‘Lucky Charm’

After Australia ODIs, when will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli next represent India?

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are always around'

THESE are world's 10 most powerful passports in 2025, India stands at...

How Piyush Pandey made Shimona Rashi 'Cadbury girl' and turned her into star before 'viral' existed

Satish Shah, iconic star of comic roles, no more: A look at his film and TV career

Ex-CIA officer drops BOMBSHELL: 'Pakistan's Musharraf handed over control of nukes to US for millions of dollars...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to...

India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to them,...areas illegally occupied...'

India gives befitting reply to Pakistan in UN: 'Concept of Democracy alien to...

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are always around'

Satish Shah’s last post for Shammi Kapoor goes viral after his demise: 'You are

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch

Satish Shah death: It's sad to know that the man who spread laughter among millions has to face his fate in such conditions. Read on to know what led to the sudden demise of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 05:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch
Satish Shah
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran actor Satish Shah's demise has shocked everyone. Possibly no one could have imagined that suddenly we would receive the news of Satish's sudden death. On Saturday afternoon, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit broke this heartbreaking news on the internet. He uploaded a video on his X (formerly Twitter), and confirmed Satish passed away after his health worsened in his home. The real reason behind his demise has surprised the masses more. The man who has brought smiles to millions of people would have said goodbye due to such a condition. 

The cause of Satish Shah's death

As per the filmmaker and the president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, Ashoke Pandit, Satish Shah passed away at 74, due to kidney failure. In the video, Ashoke said that Shah, at his home, suddenly got unwell, and his health worsened. Satish was rushed to the hospital, but he passed away, leaving his family and a million others devastated. 

In the video, Ashoke said, "Hamare mitr, ek bahut bade actor, Satish Shah ka dehant ho gaya hai. Kidney failure ke wajah se unki tabiyat achanak ghar par kharab ho gayi thi. Unhe turant Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park (Dadar) le jaya gaya, lekin wahan unka dehant ho gaya. Unka sharir ab unke ghar, Bandra laya ja raha hai (Our friend, a very famous actor, Satish Shah, has passed away. His health suddenly deteriorated at home due to kidney failure. He was immediately taken to Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park (Dadar), but he died there. His body is now being taken to his home in Bandra)."

October 2025: A month of great losses

This month of 2025 will be remembered for the great losses the Indian film fraternity and fans have suffered. On October 15, actor Pankaj Dheer, best known as Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away after losing his life to cancer. On October 20, legendary actor, filmmaker Gowardhan Asrani, aka Asrani, died at 84. He was suffering from a brief illness. On October 24, veteran adman Piyush Panday also passed away at 74.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi? Planned to plot 'major strike' ahead of Bihar elections
Who were four most-wanted gangsters of Sigma gang, killed in encounter in Delhi?
'Shah Rukh Khan is becoming boring': Naseeruddin Shah considers Akshay Kumar superior to SRK, Salman, Aamir, Ajay: 'Without any godfather...'
'Shah Rukh is becoming boring': Naseeruddin considers Akshay superior to all
Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, failed to crack UPSC exam in first 4 attempts, he is now working as...
Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, fai
Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape, mental harassment by two police personnel
Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' revenue by 12 per cent due to...
Big blow to India's leather industry, Donald Trump's tariff to hit companies' re
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE