Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor passes away due to..., his health got worse at..., real reason will leave you emotional | Watch

Satish Shah death: It's sad to know that the man who spread laughter among millions has to face his fate in such conditions. Read on to know what led to the sudden demise of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor.

Veteran actor Satish Shah's demise has shocked everyone. Possibly no one could have imagined that suddenly we would receive the news of Satish's sudden death. On Saturday afternoon, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit broke this heartbreaking news on the internet. He uploaded a video on his X (formerly Twitter), and confirmed Satish passed away after his health worsened in his home. The real reason behind his demise has surprised the masses more. The man who has brought smiles to millions of people would have said goodbye due to such a condition.

The cause of Satish Shah's death

As per the filmmaker and the president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, Ashoke Pandit, Satish Shah passed away at 74, due to kidney failure. In the video, Ashoke said that Shah, at his home, suddenly got unwell, and his health worsened. Satish was rushed to the hospital, but he passed away, leaving his family and a million others devastated.

Sad and shocked to inform you that well known actor & a great human being Satish Shah has expired an hour ago due to Kidney failure .

A great loss to the industry .

Om Shanti

In the video, Ashoke said, "Hamare mitr, ek bahut bade actor, Satish Shah ka dehant ho gaya hai. Kidney failure ke wajah se unki tabiyat achanak ghar par kharab ho gayi thi. Unhe turant Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park (Dadar) le jaya gaya, lekin wahan unka dehant ho gaya. Unka sharir ab unke ghar, Bandra laya ja raha hai (Our friend, a very famous actor, Satish Shah, has passed away. His health suddenly deteriorated at home due to kidney failure. He was immediately taken to Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park (Dadar), but he died there. His body is now being taken to his home in Bandra)."

October 2025: A month of great losses

This month of 2025 will be remembered for the great losses the Indian film fraternity and fans have suffered. On October 15, actor Pankaj Dheer, best known as Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away after losing his life to cancer. On October 20, legendary actor, filmmaker Gowardhan Asrani, aka Asrani, died at 84. He was suffering from a brief illness. On October 24, veteran adman Piyush Panday also passed away at 74.