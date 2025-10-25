Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh admits 'I have lost my father', calls late actor's demise 'a big loss': 'I still cannot process'

Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to be on high alert, orders evacuations, NDRF...
Rajesh Kumar has finally broken the silence on the demise of his Satish Shah and called it a personal loss to him. Kumar asserted that with Satish's demise, he has lost his father.
Satish Shah death: Actor Rajesh Kumar, popularly known as Rosesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has reacted to the demise of his on-screen dad. Just like millions of others, Rajesh is unable to process the reality that Satish is no more. On Instagram, he dropped a story, sharing his thoughts about his co-star's demise. Rajesh made a huge statement, admitting that he has 'lost his father'. Calling Satish's demise a big loss to the fraternity, Rajesh asked fans and followers to keep the late actor in their prayers.
His statement reads: "This is the worst hour for me.. I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more. All I can say is that it feels like I have lost my father.. A man full of life and humour. Challenging everything. Made his name and left his mark as an actor. This is a big, big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai's family). Let's pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers."
Here's Rajesh Kumar on Satish Shah's demise
About Satish Shah's demise
On Saturday afternoon, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit broke the news of Satish Shah's death. In a video shared on X, Ashoke revealed that Satish passed away due to kidney failure, and his health deteriorated at his home. Shah was rushed to the hospital, but he couldn't survive and passed away. In the video, he said, "Unhe turant Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park (Dadar) le jaya gaya, lekin wahan unka dehant ho gaya. Unka sharir ab unke ghar, Bandra laya ja raha hai."
When and where will Satish Shah be cremated?
The mortal remains of Shah will be at his house from 10 am to 11 am on 26th October. Shah's last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans cremation ground, S.V.Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai at 12. Pm