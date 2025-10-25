FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to be on high alert, orders evacuations, NDRF...

Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh admits 'I have lost my father', calls late actor's demise 'a big loss': 'I still cannot process'

Satish Shah death: When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rajesh Kumar aka Roshesh talked about being 'ragged, bullied' by late actor, had said, 'I had tears in my eyes'

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W live on TV, online?

Bihar elections 2025: BOLD promises by Tej Pratap Yadav, who filed nominations from Mahua, 'Cricket stadium will be built in constituency,...India-Pakistan match...'

Satish Shah death: Veteran actor’s last reunion with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast goes viral after his death

Donald Trump's BIG plan to ramp up pressure on Russia; to impose new sanctions to hit key sectors

Aniruddhacharya calls Darwin’s theory ‘irrelevant’ in India: ‘Uske yahan kisi ka baap...’

Bihar elections 2025: Amit Shah's sweeping jibe at Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, says, 'If Lalu-Rabri...'

BCCI issues FIRST statement after two Australian women cricketers stalked, molested in Indore: 'Brings disrepute...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to be on high alert, orders evacuations, NDRF...

Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs...

Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh admits 'I have lost my father', calls late actor's demise 'a big loss': 'I still cannot process'

Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar admits 'I have lost my father'

Satish Shah death: When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rajesh Kumar aka Roshesh talked about being 'ragged, bullied' by late actor, had said, 'I had tears in my eyes'

Satish Shah death: When Rajesh Kumar talked about being 'bullied' by late actor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh admits 'I have lost my father', calls late actor's demise 'a big loss': 'I still cannot process'

Rajesh Kumar has finally broken the silence on the demise of his Satish Shah and called it a personal loss to him. Kumar asserted that with Satish's demise, he has lost his father.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 07:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Satish Shah death: Rajesh Kumar aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rosesh admits 'I have lost my father', calls late actor's demise 'a big loss': 'I still cannot process'
Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Satish Shah death: Actor Rajesh Kumar, popularly known as Rosesh from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has reacted to the demise of his on-screen dad. Just like millions of others, Rajesh is unable to process the reality that Satish is no more. On Instagram, he dropped a story, sharing his thoughts about his co-star's demise. Rajesh made a huge statement, admitting that he has 'lost his father'. Calling Satish's demise a big loss to the fraternity, Rajesh asked fans and followers to keep the late actor in their prayers.

His statement reads: "This is the worst hour for me.. I still cannot process that Satish ji is no more. All I can say is that it feels like I have lost my father.. A man full of life and humour. Challenging everything. Made his name and left his mark as an actor. This is a big, big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai's family). Let's pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers."

Here's Rajesh Kumar on Satish Shah's demise

570464289-18405552355137021-4545157650822416436-n

About Satish Shah's demise

On Saturday afternoon, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit broke the news of Satish Shah's death. In a video shared on X, Ashoke revealed that Satish passed away due to kidney failure, and his health deteriorated at his home. Shah was rushed to the hospital, but he couldn't survive and passed away. In the video, he said, "Unhe turant Hinduja Hospital, Shivaji Park (Dadar) le jaya gaya, lekin wahan unka dehant ho gaya. Unka sharir ab unke ghar, Bandra laya ja raha hai."

When and where will Satish Shah be cremated? 

The mortal remains of Shah will be at his house from 10 am to 11 am on 26th October. Shah's last rites will be performed at Pawan Hans cremation ground, S.V.Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai at 12. Pm

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Farewell match tha...': Gautam Gambhir’s viral chat with Rohit Sharma triggers retirement speculation ahead of 3rd ODI - Watch
'Farewell match tha...': Gautam Gambhir’s viral chat with Rohit Sharma triggers
Bill Gates says 'Jai Shri Krishna' to Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi promo, netizens call it 'crossover of the year'
Bill Gates says 'Jai Shri Krishna' to Smriti Irani in KSBKBT promo
'Pakistan should end grave, ongoing human rights violations': India slams Pakistan at UNSC, calls J-K an 'integral and inalienable part'
'End grave human rights violations': India slams Pakistan at UNSC
Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma? Cricketer's cryptic post goes viral: 'Nahi paltoge iss...'
Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma? Cricketer's cryptic...
Major terror attack in Delhi averted, 2 ISIS operatives suspected to target South Delhi mall during Diwali held
Major terror attack in Delhi averted, 2 ISIS operatives suspected to target...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE