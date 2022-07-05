Saroj Khan’s daughter opens up on late choreographer's last Instagram post on Sushant Singh Rajput

Credit: Saroj Khan/Instagram

Later Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina recently talked about the choreographer’s last Instagram post that was about Sushant Singh Rajput. She told that Saroj ji always wanted to speak about the late actor on social media.

While speaking to ETimes, Sukaina said that she used to enjoy social media a lot, she used to ‘keep looking at everybody’s posts and say, “I think today, even I would like to post something.” Therefore, she used to ‘pick up a video’ and ask her daughter to upload it for her. The last post about Sushant. Sukaina informed that her mother asked to write.

Saroj told her, “please write down a post, I want to talk about that boy.”

Saroj ji captioned the post, “I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have meet many times. What went wrong in your LIFE?I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE. You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU. God bless your soul and I don't know what your Father and Sister's are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.P”

For the unversed, Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak hospital in Bandra after complaining of breathlessness at 1:52 AM early. She had tested negative for coronavirus and was last reported to be recovering well. Saroj Khan was suffering from diabetes and complications due to the same.

While admitted to the hospital, a source told PTI, "She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her Covid test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two."

She is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. The three-time National Award winner had worked closely with Madhuri Dixit-Nene in Bollywood.

On the work front, Saroj Khan has some renowned songs like Madhuri Dixit's 'Dola Re Dola', 'Ek Do Teen', 'Chane Ke Khet Mein' and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' to her credit. Working with Bollywood for over four decades with over 2000 songs, Saroj Khan had last choreographed Madhuri in 'Kalank' song 'Tabah Ho Gaye'.