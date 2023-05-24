Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away in car accident

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away

Television actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, popularly known for essaying the role of Jasmine in the famous TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is no more. The actress who was in her 30s passed away after meeting with a road accident on May 23.

According to a report from Etimes, the accident took place in Himachal Pradesh when the actress was traveling in a car with her fiance and the vehicle went out of control at a sharp, steep turn. Her brother has rushed to the place where the accident took place to claim the body.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s death sent shockwaves in the television industry. This is the second death in the industry in 2 days. Earlier, Television actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his bathroom under mysterious circumstances.

Mourning the loss of his co-star, JD Majethia who worked with Vaibhavi Upadhyaya in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai took to twitter and wrote, “Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi.”

Rupali Ganguly who has also worked with the actress took to her Instagram and wrote, “Gone too Soon.” She also posted a reel of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya on her Instagram story and wrote, "Can't believe this..."

Vaibhavi’s mortal remains will be brought to Mumbai today (May 24) at 11 AM by her family for the actress' last rites.

Vaibhavi Upadhaya has featured in various television shows like KYa Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and web series like Please Find Attached, Zero KMS and has also appeared in Bollywood movies like Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone, City Lights starring Rajkummar Rao and Timri.