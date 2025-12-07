Sara Khan ties the knot with Krish Pathak in Muslim and Hindu rituals, see first photos: 'Qubool Hai Se Saat Phere Tak'

Sara Khan was previously married to actor Ali Merchant. They tied the knot in 2010 inside Bigg Boss 4 but divorced each other within two months in 2011. Some reports claimed that Sara and Ali were paid Rs 50 lakh for marrying inside the Salman Khan show.

Sara Khan, known for her roles in television serials such as Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and Sasural Simar Ka, has tied the knot with actor-producer Krish Pathak. Khan shared a series of pictures from her big day on her Instagram handle on Saturday, which featured the duo. "QUBOOL HAI se SAAT PHERE tak… Our love wrote its own script, and both our worlds said yes. #KriSa," she wrote in the caption.

The couple had a Hindu ceremony and a nikah. For their Muslim nuptials, both Khan and Pathak wore ivory outfits. Khan opted for a magenta and red embroidered lehenga with Pathak wearing a kurta of a similar colour palette and golden pants with it for their Hindu wedding ceremony. Sara and Krish looked stunning and beautiful in both the functions.

Khan and Pathak dated for a year before getting married on December 5. The couple had a court marriage in October. Sara had then written on her Instagram, "Sealed Together. Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love. The signatures are sealed. Qubool Hai Se Saat Phere tak ,the vows await this DECEMBER - Two hearts, Two cultures, One Forever."

After their court marriage, Sara addressed the negativity surrounding her interfaith union. She said in a video, “Krish and I come from different cultures, but we believe that both our religions have taught us love. Our families have taught us to respect others first and never hurt anyone. No religion teaches you to put another faith down or disrespect anyone. We are sharing our marital status with our well-wishers, not asking for anyone’s approval, because we already have the blessings of our families and the law. My relationship with my God is mine alone. My God has only taught me to love, and that is what I will continue to do. No religion teaches you to use harsh words or interfere in someone else’s life.”

Sara Khan was previously married to actor Ali Merchant. They tied the knot in 2010 inside Bigg Boss 4 but divorced each other within two months in 2011. Some reports claimed that Sara and Ali were paid Rs 50 lakh for marrying inside the Salman Khan show. Krish Pathak is the son of Sunil Lahiri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, from his second wife, Bharti Pathak.

