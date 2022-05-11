Sara Ali Khan dances to dad Saif Ali Khan's Main Khiladi Tu Anari in The Khatra Khatra Show

Colors TV/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan was the special guest in one of the recent episodes of Colors TV's The Khatra Khatra Show where the show's host Farah Khan asked her to copy the hook steps of popular dance numbers from Bollywood in an entertaining task filled with humour and fun.

The actress, who made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, was seen mimicking the dance step of his father Saif Ali Khan's iconic dance number Main Khiladi Tu Anari from 1994 action-comedy film of the same name in which Saif paired up with Akshay Kumar.

When Sara had to copy the dance step of Maa Da Ladlaa song from Dostana, she couldn't do so and was kicked by a huge puppet on her back which Farah named 'Avtaar Ke Rajesh Khanna'. In the same video, Aditya Narayan is seen dancing to Masti Ki Paathshaala song from Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti.

Farah didn't even leave her co-host Haarsh when she asked him to copy the dance step of the popular item song Chikni Chameli from Agneepath. It proved to be hilarious when he tried Katrina Kaif's hook steps and after seeing him, his wife Bharti and Farah just couldn't control themselves and burst out laughing.



Popular television and film celebrities take part in fun tasks in the show hosted by the comedian-couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The Om Shanti Om director joins them for the special Friday episodes. The Khatra Khatra Show is telecasted on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 8 am and can be streamed on the Voot app anytime.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently filming Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. She recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Vicky Kaushal.