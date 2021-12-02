‘Sar phaad ke jaunga‘: Pratik Sehajpal gets into massive fight with Karan Kundrra on ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Inside the house, 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal got into another brawl. During a task, the two became combative, with Pratik accusing Karan of kicking him. After their fight, Pratik was also seen crying in a recent promo.

Karan Kundrra hurled something at Nishant Bhat, who was standing with his back to him. After that, Pratik Sehajpal went up to him and said, "Oye," to which Karan answered, "Kya hai (What)?" "Maar kyun raahe ho (Why are you hitting him)," Pratik answered. "Kahan maara (When did I hit him)," Karan asked. Karan moved up to Pratik and pressed his body on his while they were arguing.

The two then got into a physical altercation, pushing each other while Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rashami Desai attempted to intervene. Pratik was seen clutching Rakhi Sawant and telling her, "He kicked me like this." Others overheard Karan saying, "Mara nahi. (I didn't kick him.) Jao camera check karlo Check out the camera)."

"Main sar phaad ke jaunga aapka, yaad rakhna," Pratik charged at him, saying, "Remember, I'll smash your head before going." Pratik screamed at Karan as he tried to respond "Chup raho, muh bandh. (Be quiet.)" "Open challenge hai (I'm giving you an open challenge)," Karan, who was seated, said as he jumped out of his seat.

This isn't the first time Karan and Pratik have gotten into an argument in the Bigg Boss house. They argued and threatened each other during a task last month. During another task in October, Karan became enraged and threw Pratik to the ground after grabbing him by the neck.