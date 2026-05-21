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Sapne vs Everyone star Ambrish Verma credits TVF’s Anurabh Kumar for backing his journey: 'He built something from nothing'

Amid the success of Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2 on Prime Video, creator and actor Ambrish Verma opened up about his association with TVF founder Anurabh Kumar and the support he received over the years.

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Updated : May 21, 2026, 01:31 PM IST

Sapne vs Everyone star Ambrish Verma credits TVF’s Anurabh Kumar for backing his journey: 'He built something from nothing'
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The Viral Fever continues to dominate the digital entertainment space with its relatable storytelling and audience-driven content. The latest example is the growing success of Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2, which recently premiered on Prime Video after the first season became a massive hit on YouTube.

The emotionally grounded drama, led by creator and actor Ambrish Verma, has once again struck a chord with audiences, receiving praise for its realistic storytelling and relatable characters. Amid the overwhelming response, Ambrish recently reflected on his creative association with TVF founder Anurabh Kumar.

Speaking about working on fan-favourite TVF projects like NCR Days and Sapne Vs Everyone, Ambrish shared, “I think Anurabh gets it when he sees someone sincerely wanting to do something. The reason is he himself has been that person who built something from nothing (TVF that is), owing to his own sincere efforts. And he keeps a soft corner when he sees a similar attribute in the creator. And for that reason he backed whenever I came up with ideas, NCR to now Sapne vs Everyone.”

The success of the second season has further strengthened the show’s popularity, with fans already demanding more from the franchise. Reports suggest that the makers are optimistic about expanding the universe further, and discussions around a possible feature film adaptation have already sparked excitement among viewers.

The achievement also adds to TVF’s growing global recognition. Sapne Vs Everyone recently secured a place in IMDb’s prestigious Top 250 TV Shows list, alongside several other acclaimed TVF titles. The production house currently has multiple shows featured on the list, including TVF Pitchers, Panchayat, Gullak, Kota Factory, Aspirants, and Yeh Meri Family.

TVF has also been making headlines for its ambitious upcoming slate. During Prime Video Presents, the studio unveiled a packed lineup including films like Vvan and College Fest, along with new shows such as Pyramid and Vansh. The platform also confirmed fresh seasons of popular titles including Aspirants, Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, Sapne Vs Everyone and Sandeep Bhaiya.

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