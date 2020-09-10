'Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein' actor Sara Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Sara Khan has been tested positive for coronavirus. She took to her Instagram page and posted a note to let her fans and followers on social media know about it. Sara's note read as "Unfortunately today I have tested positive for coronavirus! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home!!! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery." The actor has been shooting for her television show, Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein.

From the past few days, Sara has been sharing her videos wearing a costume from the show on her Instagram page. She kickstarted the shoot amid the new normal but now has to stop after getting tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently, Sara made the headlines after she reacted to being constantly quizzed about her past. She had penned, "Today, even after I've done over twenty shows, why am I still being asked about my old mistakes? Today, I feel that maybe it would have been easier to be a normal person without fame. I'm jealous of all the 'normal' people because they get a chance to forgive themselves and forget about their mistakes. But what about our actors? Don't we deserve second chances? Why do our mistakes become our tags? Wounds heal, but I guess an actor's wounds have to stay fresh forever?"

On the work front, Sara has been a part of several shows namely Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, Bhagyalaxmi, Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Woh Apna Sa and Namah.