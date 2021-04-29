'Being married is a wonderful feeling': Sanket Bhosale on tying the knot with Sugandha Mishra

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale entered marital bliss on April 26, 2021. The couple tied the knot in Jalandhar in the presence of their near and dear ones. Soon after they tied the knot, Sugandha and Sanket shared photos from their wedding festivities including Mehendi, engagement, Haldi and the main ceremony. Now during an interaction, Sanket spoke at length about being a newly married man and tying the knot with the love of his life.

Sanket told ETimes, "I was quite emotional. Jis moment ke liye itne saal wait kiya, that moment had finally arrived and made me sentimental. Woh khushi ke aansoon the (laughs!). Sugandha was also emotional at that time, I could see it in her eyes."

Bhosale also said, "Being married is a wonderful and beautiful feeling. It’s all the more special because I have Sugandha by my side. I suddenly feel extremely responsible. We are in a happy space. It has been amazing and hectic at the same time. We have been busy with rituals at home ever since our arrival in Mumbai."

Earlier, when Sugandha was asked about her wedding shopping, she had told the portal, "I have done most of my wedding shopping online and you won't believe I had started the preparation from December for my wedding attire. I am very particular about my wedding outfit because for me it doesn't matter if the marriage is happening with 20 people, I always wanted to wear a 10 kg lehenga. I can marry online also but I have to wear a lehenga."