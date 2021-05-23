'Us': Sanjeeda Shaikh posts cutest video of kissing her baby girl Ayra

Estranged couple Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali welcomed a baby girl in 2019 via surrogacy and since then their lives revolve around her. Although the couple has been living separately, they have been co-parenting their daughter Ayra Ali like a pro. Often, Sanjeeda and Aamir take to their social media pages and share cute photos and videos with their little munchkin which are truly unmissable.

On Saturday, Sanjeeda took to her Instagram page and shared an adorable video with Ayra. In the video, the actor and her baby girl are seen kissing cutely and can make one say 'aww-dorable' instantly. While sharing the video, Sanjeeda captioned it as "US."

Earlier during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Sanjeeda opened up about embracing motherhood by stating, "It's an experience for me also. Completely new experience. I stay with my mother, so you know I have seen her the way she has brought me up. I am trying to do my bit like a mother and I am thoroughly enjoying it. She is my friend, she is my companion in life. So, quarantine was a blessing for me because I get to spend time with her actually. For me the more I spent time with her, the more experience you know I will get. I am thoroughly enjoying this."

Meanwhile, when asked about being cordial with Aamir after separation, Sanjeeda told Bollywood Bubble, "I will always be his well-wisher and will always want him to be happy all his life. That’s it."