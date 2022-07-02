Sanjeeda Shaikh opens up about 'not allowing' daughter Arya to meet ex-husband Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Shaikh

Television actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali were the popular husband-wife duo of telly town. Earlier this year, the duo got separated from their 9 years of marriage in a mutual way. While getting separated, they had decided for co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter Arya. However, as per the reports in Hindustan Times, a source told them that, Sanjeeda isn't allowing Arya to meet Aamir, and the latter has not seen Arya for the past 9 months. The report further stated that even Ali has stopped pursuing to see Arya, as he doesn't wish to re-ignite their quarrels.

The portal tried reaching out to the actress to get clarity on these rumours. Sanjeeda quashed the buzzes in a subtle way and added that as a single parent, she's trying to give her daughter the best of the best. "I think people are more interested to know what’s happening in my professional life than my personal life. So let’s keep your personal life private only. As for the rumours, I’d just say, as a single parent, I’m doing everything to give my daughter the best of the best. To bring her up in a positive environment is my utmost priority, and I chose that."

In January, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have recently announced their separation from their decade-old marriage. The news was a sudden shock to many people. As per a report in Times Of India, when Aamir Ali was quipped about their separation, the actor briefly answered by saying, "I would not want to comment on any news that is out. I just want to keep it simple and clean, and not get into unnecessary issues. I only wish well for Sanjeeda and my little one.” On the other hand, Sanjeeda said that she doesn't want to comment on the issue but added, "I just want to make my child proud.”