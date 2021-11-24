Sanjeeda Shaikh sizzles in orange outfit, sends fans into a tizzy - WATCH viral video here

Popular actress Sanjeeda Shaikh keeps sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram account with her fans. She has once again set the gram on fire with her latest clip.

In the video, she can be seen in a gorgeous orange outfit twirling her hair in front of a mirror. The actress didn't add any caption to the post. Check out the video here:



Fans dropped heart and fire emojis below the post. One user commented "Hotness overloaded", while the other wrote "Most beautiful".

Sanjeeda keeps uploading her sensuous videos on her account that leave her fans speechless. Here, she can be seen making striking poses in a maroon dress. One of the comments under the video read "There are many actresses in the industry, but you are the most beautiful and better than all. You deserve the meaning of eternal beauty, may god bless you with everything. You are the best, noted it down somewhere."





In this video, she is making cute expressions while posing for the camera in her white dress. "No one can beat her in cuteness", a fan wrote under this post.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjeeda Shaikh was last seen in the Netflix horror film 'Kaali Khuhi' and the Zee5 thriller drama 'Taish' in 2020.