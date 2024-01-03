Sangram Singh says Bigg Boss has changed over the years: 'Pehle show ki maryada thi, aaj kal ke bacche...' | Exclusive

Sangram Singh participated in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. He feels that the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show has changed over the years. Read on to know what more did the wrsetler-cum-actor said.

Since 2006, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has been entertaining the audiences with its exciting set of contestants. Indian wrestler, actor, and motivational speaker Sangram Singh participated in Bigg Boss 7 and was among the four finalists in 2013. He lost to Gauahar Khan in the Grand Finale and ended up as the third runner-up.

As Bigg Boss 17 is currently running successfully, we asked the wrestler-cum-actor if he's following the ongoing season. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Sangram revealed that he didn't even see his own season and stated that the Salman Khan-hosted show has changed over the years.

Sangram shared, "To tell you honestly, I didn't even see my own season. I had bought my home at that time and required some money so I agreed to do the show back then. Bigg Boss is a great show and I feel happy that I was a part of it. Whenever I think of the show, I remember the fun times I had with Salman Khan. He is also a desi person just like me."

"Earlier, Bigg Boss was different. Pehle show ki maryada thi, aaj kal ke bacche thode different hain (The show had its own dignity earlier, the kids these days are different). The show isn't bigger than your life so whatever you do in the show, it should benefit you outside in your life. Don't do any unneccsary things in the show that hamper you in your life ahead", Sangram concluded.

On the work front, Singh is now awaiting the release of his upcoming film Udaan Zindgi Ki, a sports drama based around a father-son relationship. The film will hit theatres this year. The wrestler, who has been a two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion, is also set to make his comeback to professional wrestling after six years at the Dubai Pro Wrestling Championship in February in Dubai.



