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Sanchita Ugale's last rites held 9 days after her alleged suicide

Police said Sanchita Ugale allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself inside a locked room at her Mumbai residence on June 14.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Sanchita Ugale's last rites held 9 days after her alleged suicide
Sanchita Ugale/Instagram
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Television actress Sanchita Ugale, known for her role as Diya Tandon in Kumkum Bhagya, was cremated on June 23, nine days after she was found dead at her Mumbai home on June 14. She was 26. As per reports, her body was taken to her native village of Dongargaon in the Akola region of Ahilyanagar district, where her funeral was attended by family members, relatives, and close friends.

Reports also stated that the family performed the traditional dashkriya ceremony, a ritual observed for unmarried individuals. Although mourning customs are generally followed for 13 days, the Ugale family completed the rites within 10 days, in keeping with their longstanding family tradition.

Police said Sanchita allegedly died by suicide after hanging herself inside a locked room at her residence. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed, and investigators are examining every possible angle, including her personal relationships and professional life.

Following her death, members of Sanchita's family publicly expressed doubts over the circumstances leading up to the incident. Her father alleged that she had been facing immense mental pressure and harassment in the days before her death. "People from the industry were putting pressure on her. She was very upset at home. She looked fine from the outside but was feeling suffocated inside. My daughter has committed suicide under the pressure of people from the industry," he alleged.

Her cousin, Akash Ugale, also alleged that Sanchita had been deliberately sidelined and harassed within the entertainment industry. Drawing comparisons with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, he called for a comprehensive probe into her death.

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