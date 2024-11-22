Earlier in July 2024, Sana and Anas welcomed their first child, a baby boy Tariq Jamil. And now, the actress is expecting her second child and made the big announcement on her Instagram.

Former actress and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan is expecting her second child with her husband Anas Saiyad. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Tariq Jamil in July 2024. Four months after Tariq, Sana announced her second pregnancy, and shared the news on her social media.

Sana dropped the announcement post with Anas and Tariq on Instagram on Friday. The reel shared Sana's excitement about Tariq becoming a big brother to her 2nd child. Sharing the reel with the caption, Sana issued a statement saying, "Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer.” “Oh my Allah give us from our spouses and our children comfort of eyes and make us heads of the God-fearing. Only Allah has the power to grant such a gift and reaffirm his responsiveness to sincere prayers. Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue."

Soon the post went viral with several wishes being poured to the couple. A netizen wrote, "YA ALLAH is jumme k sadqe sab beolad ko olad ko nawaz de." Another netizen wrote, "Allah kre aapko aapki tarah pyari beti ata kre.. khub naseebo wali beti ho . Uska naam fatema rakhna." An internet user wrote, "ALLAH HUMMA BARIK LAHU.. Bahot bahot Mubarak ho meri Behen.. ALLAH S.W.T. Dono baccho ke naseeb buland kare aur aapke liye aasaani aur khair kare AMEEN." Another internet user wrote, "May Allah protect you and your family from evil eye and hasad. May Allah protect the new soul and give it to you as a gift for it is he who is the true owner for that soul." For the unversed, Sana and Anas tied the knot on November 20, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Surat.

