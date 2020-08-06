Sameer Sharma's last poem on Instagram will break your heart

Actor Sameer Sharma is no more. He was found hanging in his Malad apartment earlier today. Mumbai Police has suspected it as a case of suicide. Meanwhile, the actor's last poem shared on Instagram will make you take a step back and think.

"I built my pyre And slept on it And with my fire It was lit And all that was me I burned in it I killed my dream To wake up from it," he wrote, also adding,"Now my dream is gone And I with it I woke up to ashes And I was in it I took what was left And left it in a stream And hoped my ashes This time have a better dream."

See the post here:

Sameer Sharma had most likely only provided the photo of the poem, but it was the last poetry found on his Instagram profile on July 27, 2020. The actor shared another post on July 29, 2020, which was his last ever Instagram post. He shared the image without a caption.

In the image, a man could be seen drowning and calling for help, while another man simply looks at him from the rocks. Prior to that, he had shared an image of water near Bandra-Worli Sealink in Mumbai.

Sameer was found hanging in his house on Wednesday night. Sharma, who was residing in Mumbai, died at the age of 44. He was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling of his home in Neha CHS building, situated at Ahinsa Marg in Malad west.

The watchman of the building saw Sameer's body first, confirmed the Police. It was then that the society members got to know what had happened. Mumbai Police has suspected that his death is a case of suicide, which they believe, took place two days ago.

The police did not recover any suicide note from the spot. They also said that Sameer had rented the apartment in February this year.