Sambhavna Seth sends legal notice to hospital where her deceased father was admitted

Sambhavna Seth, who lost her father SK Seth on May 8, due to COVID-19 complications has sent a legal notice to Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi where her father was admitted. She accused the hospital of medical negligence, lack of proper care and attention and non-responsive behaviour after her father passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Sambhavna's father was admitted to the hospital on April 30, four days after he was tested positive for COVID-19. The staff conducted a few blood tests and had assured the family that he will be fine.

She told The Times of India, "The following day when my brother visited my father, he was shocked to see that his hands were tied. He untied my father immediately and inquired about it. He was told that it was to dissuade him from removing the saline supply. On May 7, my panic-stricken brother called me to say that our father had been put on oxygen support even though his saturation was between 90 and 95. Somehow, I felt something was amiss and flew down to Delhi the very next day."

The hospital claimed that they had tied his hands and legs to stop him from removing the oxygen supply.

Seth added, "There was no one attending to my father and I was shocked to see the paucity of medical facilities. I shot a video to highlight the issue, but the staff argued with me and heckled me to delete it. Seeing his condition, I ran from pillar to post to meet the senior doctor of the hospital, but all attempts proved futile. Eventually, one of the doctors briefed me about my father’s health. He told me that his condition had improved and that he was assigning an attendant to take care of him. But just moments later, he told me that my father had suffered a cardiac arrest."

Sambhavna said that she had immense respect for the medical fraternity but unfortunately she had a different experience.