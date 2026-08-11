Samay Raina takes a swipe at Badshah over Honey Singh row: 'Yo Yo ka fan hoon main'

Samay Raina appeared to take a playful dig at rapper Badshah while singing about Yo Yo Honey Singh in the latest bonus episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2.

Samay Raina has once again grabbed attention with a viral moment from India’s Got Latent Season 2. The comedian released Bonus Episode 2 on August 10, and a clip from the episode has sparked discussion on social media.

Samay Raina sings about Honey Singh

During the episode, Samay took the microphone after a contestant finished their performance. He first asked for the microphone to be tuned before starting an impromptu song. He then sang, "Yo Yo Honey Singh ka fan hoon main," seemingly referring to Badshah and his long-running fallout with Honey Singh.

Samay continued his playful performance by singing, "Karta maa-behen hoon main. Mere saare ang dekho, gana Brown Rang dekho." The clip was shared on X by a user with the caption, "#SamayRaina Very Badly Roasted To Badshah, His Expressions."

Why the Brown Rang reference matters

Samay's mention of Brown Rang caught attention because of the long-running dispute between Honey Singh and Badshah. The two rappers were earlier members of the hip-hop collective Mafia Mundeer. Their split was followed by years of disagreement over credits and their respective contributions to songs.

The dispute also became linked to Brown Rang. Badshah has claimed that he wrote the song's lyrics while Honey Singh created the beat.

Badshah and Honey Singh's feud resurfaced

The two rappers appeared to move towards ending their differences in 2024, when Badshah publicly expressed his wish to leave the feud behind. However, Honey Singh later questioned whether the reconciliation was genuine.

The matter came up again in July 2025 when Badshah replied "Credits" to a social media post about Honey Singh and repeated his claim regarding his contribution to Brown Rang.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 release schedule

India’s Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20, 2026. The regular episodes are released every two weeks on Netflix and Samay Raina’s YouTube channel. The bonus episodes, however, follow a different release pattern. They are available as YouTube members-only episodes on Samay's channel.

The first bonus episode of the second season arrived on July 27 and featured Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Niharika NM and Rohan Joshi.

Bonus Episode 2 was released on August 10. Unlike the regular episodes, the bonus episodes do not currently follow a publicly announced fixed release schedule.