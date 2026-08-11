Samay Raina roasts Sourav Joshi, says 'divorce se 8-9 vlog bana hi loge' on India's Got Latent: Watch

Samay Raina joked about Sourav Joshi’s new marriage and said the YouTuber could make several vlogs even if his marriage did not work out.

Samay Raina had a fun moment with YouTuber Sourav Joshi on India’s Got Latent Season 2 Bonus Episode 2. Samay joked about Sourav’s recent marriage and his famous vlogs, leaving the audience and other panelists laughing.

Samay jokes about Sourav’s marriage

While introducing Sourav on the show, Samay congratulated him on his recent wedding. He said, "Saurabh bhai, thank you for coming and congratulations aapki shaadi hui hai nayi nayi."

Samay then joked about Sourav getting married at a young age and said, "Itni young age mein aapki shaadi hui hai, I hope chale."

Samay Raina cooked Sourav Joshi pic.twitter.com/O77GcOhuIR — Sumit (@beingsumit01) August 10, 2026

The joke made everyone laugh. Samay then added, "Nahi sabki nahi chalti." He took the joke further and said, "But agar nahi bhi chale to divorce se 8-9 vlog bana hi loge aap so..."

Sourav gives a funny reply

Samay later asked Sourav how he felt about being on India’s Got Latent. Sourav replied, "Bhot hi acha lag raha hai, bas thoda dhyan se rehna hai."

Samay then asked him, "Aap kyun aaye bhai hamare beech mein. Aapka sab sahi chal raha tha yar."

Sourav replied, "Bas kuch alag experience karna tha isliye." A clip of their conversation was later shared on X. Fans reacted to the exchange and joked, "Samay Raina cooked Sourav Joshi."

Samay brings up Sourav’s wedding vlog

Samay did not stop there. He also mentioned a moment from Sourav’s wedding vlog in which his wife Avantika Joshi was seen falling. Taking a dig at Sourav’s reaction, Samay said, "Aaplogon ne dekha hai inki biwi gir gayi thi and he was not even sad. Ye decoration dekh rahe the side mein baith ke."

He then added, "Dukh hua tha aapko ki ek hi angle mein aaye?"

The comments left the audience and panelists laughing.

Who is Sourav Joshi?

Sourav Joshi is one of India’s most popular YouTubers. He is known for making daily vlogs about his family, travels and personal life.

His videos often feature his family members and show different moments from his everyday life. His wedding to Avantika Bhatt also became a major part of his vlog content, with fans closely following the wedding preparations and celebrations.