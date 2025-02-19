Shubham Dutta, Samay Raina's fan, attended his show and shared his experience on Facebook.

Samay Raina recently addressed the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy during his live show at the Myer Horowitz Theater in Edmonton, Canada.

Shubham Dutta, a fan of the comedian, attended the show and shared his experience on Facebook. In an emotional post titled “The Show Must Go On…,” Dutta described his time at Samay Raina's live performance.

Shubham penned, “I finally understood the true meaning of this phrase just a few hours ago when I attended this man’s live show! For the first time, I witnessed nearly seven hundred so-called “spoiled” members of today's generation screaming his name at the top of their lungs, while in the middle of them stood a professional stand-up comedian, tears streaming down his face right before starting the set.”

Raina kicked off his gig by expressing his gratitude to the audience, thanking them for covering his fees.

He further mentioned, "for the first time, I saw a 25-year-old guy, weighed down by immense mental pressure, dark circles under his eyes, a sunken face, and unkempt hair, walk onto the stage in a dust-covered black hoodie. His first words into the mic? Thanks for paying my lawyer's fees."

During the show, an audience member made a joke about Raina, prompting the comedian to bring up Ranveer Allahbadia, referencing the recent controversy surrounding him.

When a heckler in the audience made a sarcastic comment, Raina responded with a quick and clever comeback, delivering it in his unique, signature style.

“Iss show pe bahot mauka ayega, jahan aapko lag sakta hai ki main bahot funny kuch bol sakta hoon, par tab Beerbiceps ko yaad kar lena bhai ( In this show there will be many opportunities where you will feel that I could say something very funny, but remember BeerBiceps during such times),” Shubham quoted.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina's first statement after the controversy erupted was, "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

On his appearance on India's Got Latent, Ranveer had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?". His statement received a lot of backlash. Ranveer later issued an apology, but he was further ridiculed on social media.

The show concluded with Raina reflecting on the recent incident. Despite being in a particularly tough phase of his life, he managed to make everyone laugh for two hours. The comedian wrapped up the evening with these powerful words:

“Shayad samay kharab chal raha hai mera, par yaad rakhna doston, main samay hoon (Maybe my time is bad right now, but remember, my friends—I am time itself),” as shared in the post.