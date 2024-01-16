Samarth Jurel questions Salman Khan's decision of bringing Abhishek Kumar back in Bigg Boss 17: 'Main naraaz hoon...'

Samarth Jurel even revealed if he has forgiven Abhishek Kumar after the slap incident in the Bigg Boss house. He even opens up about the disconnect Isha Malviya's father has from their relationship.

Two weeks before the grand finale, actor Samarth Jurel got eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. Wildcard enterant, and Isha Malviya's boyfriend had to exit the game due to least audience votes. The public chose him over Ayesha Khan, Arun Mahashetty, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui.

A few days after his eviction, Samarth joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Last week, Samarth got slapped by Abhishek for his constant poking, mocking his mental health. Samarth feels that his action has changed his perception before the audience, but he is unapologteic about it, "Main jo kiya hai woh galat hai, lekin woh karne ka reason tha. Of course Isha ka ex tha toh alag hate tha. Secondly, usne bahut gandi baatein boli thi Isha ke baare mein, mere baare mein. Toh woh sab mere dimaag mein thi. Log saalon ki baat nahi bhul sakte, main 2-3 hafte purani baat kaise bhul jau (What I did was wrong, but I have reason behind it. He's Isha's ex, so I had hate him. Secondly, he said many filthy things for Isha and me. I had all these things in the mind. People don't move on for years. How can I forget what happened weeks back)."

Watch the full interview of Samarth Jurel

After Abhishek slapped Samarth, he was voted out on the basis of breaking important rule of physical violence. However, he was called back by Salman, and he even tagged Samarth 'villain'. Speaking about the host, Samarth says, "The housemates didn't want Abhishek to re-enter, but after Salman sir gave his feedback, a few people's perception changed towards him. My question is when Salman asked to vote 'How many housemate want him back?' I and Isha didn't want him back, so we voted against it, but he rejected out vote saying, 'Aapka personal hai'. Then why did you asked our opinion? Main naaraz hu for bringing him back, but it's okay, I respect their decision."

Despite Isha's father is against their relationship, Samarth asserts that he wants to continue his relationship with Isha, and he will work towards mending things between them. Speaking about potential winner, Samarth wishes either Isha or Ankita Lokhande should win the show.