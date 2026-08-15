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Samantha Ruth Prabhu on headlining Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, admits it's 'unlike anything' she has done before: 'Whatever we do, it's with style'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be headlining the first season of Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, and shared her views about the show.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 11:10 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on headlining Celebrity MasterChef Tamil, admits it's 'unlike anything' she has done before: 'Whatever we do, it's with style'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image source: Screengrab)
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Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to headline the popular cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef Tamil. As announced by Sony Pictures Networks India on Saturday, the show will be available to all Tamil audiences across Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV.

Celebrity MasterChef Tamil will see some of Tamil entertainment's most recognisable faces step away from the sets and into the kitchen, as they take on demanding culinary challenges, unexpected twists, and the pressure of creating dishes that win both the challenge and the audience, the makers said, as per a press release.

Here's the promo of Celebrity MasterChef Tamil

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @sony.vizha

A promo for the show was also unveiled, where Samantha says, "In our town, whatever we do, we do it with style. Like a mass, right? Be it just cooking. In movies, the action starts and ends with 'cut.' But here the real action starts only after the cut. Whether it's on a shoot or in the kitchen, to win always needs that fire."

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan is 'proud to be an Indian', his Independence Day post divides internet, netizens say 'why are you...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on hosting MasterChef Tamil

Speaking about the show, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared, "I'm incredibly excited to finally share this with everyone. Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is unlike anything I've done before, and that's exactly what made it impossible to say no. Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, creating memories, and revealing a side of you that the cameras don't usually get to see. What I'm most excited about is watching some of our favourite Tamil celebrities step into the kitchen, take risks, make mistakes, surprise themselves, and compete with a lot more passion than you'd expect! I wish I could tell you who's cooking, but where's the fun in that? I can't wait for everyone to experience what we're cooking up with Sony VIZHA," the statement added. Celebrity MasterChef Tamil will soon arrive on Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV, with exclusive content across digital and social platforms.

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