Salman Khan to bring female co-host on his reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13': Reports

It was just a few days back when we informed you that 'Bigg Boss 13' will soon air on Television. Salman Khan, according to news reports, is planning to shift the sets from Lonavala to Mumbai this year so that he can also shoot for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah simultaneously.

There however might be a new update on the show and Salman Khan. The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming Eid release Bharat alongside his co-star Katrina Kaif, might shoot for the Television reality show Bigg Boss 13 with a female co-star this year, informs BollywoodLife.

"Salman felt that to add freshness to this year's season, the makers should get a female co-host. Apparently, Salman might take a backseat and give his female co-host more exposure so that she can bring newness to the show. Nothing is concrete as of now, these are mere ongoing conversations," a source close to the development told the portal.

'Bigg Boss' was hosted previously by Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. However Salman Khan's name has been long associated with the show. He has been the host of the show since season 4 consistently, so much that now the superstar is the face of the show.