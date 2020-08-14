Salman Khan teases shooting for 'Bigg Boss 14' new clip; Nagarjuna releases 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' teaser

An image of Salman Khan from the sets of 'Bigg Boss 14' is going viral. It is being believed that the actor is shooting for a new clip for the show. Salman had shot the previous teaser from his Panvel farmhouse. However, it is now reported that he is back from there and has visited sets to shoot for a new teaser.

The viral image shows Salman Khan's jacket from the back. Many netizens have even been guessing that the jacket is also a part of his upcoming movie 'Kick 2's promotions (a design of Devil's mask is cryptically attached to the jacket).

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna has released the new teaser of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4'. He is seen as an old grandpa in the video, who loves sneaking into other people's houses. Interestingly, that is just what the host, makers and viewers of 'Bigg Boss' (adapted from the British show 'Big Brother') do.

Nagarjuna peeps into the telescope, and in one scene, has one eye on the camera too. While unveiling the logo too, there is a message of 'Coming soon' in the video.

Here it is:

Both 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' were slated to begin in September. However, a look at the current COVID-19 scenario, it is tough to say if the makers can keep their dates, and start shooting with a long list of contestants locked together inside a house.