Salman Khan talks about hosting Bigg Boss for 14 years, reacts to new twist in 18th season: 'It has always been about..'

Salman Khan opened up about hosting Bigg Boss for 14 years and even discussed his expectations from the new twist in the 18th season.

Bigg Boss will return with its 18th season, and this time the show will have the theme of 'Time ka Tandav'. With this theme contestants will race against their future and the predictor of fate isn't destiny, but Bigg Boss himself. In a mind-warping twist, Bigg Boss will not only foresee the contestants' every move but also anticipate when the host of the show will unleash his wrath upon them. From brewing alliances to upcoming confrontations, nothing will escape Bigg Boss's all-seeing eye!

Amid the whirlwind of this twist, Salman Khan will be reprising his role as the host, asking the tough questions, and dropping reality checks on Weekend Ka Vaar. Talking about the show, the host Salman Khan said, “When the format of Bigg Boss 18 was narrated to me, I was quite intrigued. After hosting the show for 14 years, it’s exciting to see how it is bringing a whole new twist to the format, and I’m looking forward to exploring this fresh chapter as a host."

He further continued, "Bigg Boss has always been about pushing boundaries, and this time, with the game’s predictions in play, I’m curious to see how the contestants respond to their fates being challenged. It’s going to be an interesting journey for them—and for me, as I navigate this uncharted territory with them. This is a welcome change, and I think it’s going to take both the contestants and viewers on an unpredictable ride full of surprises. I’m ready to see how this all unfolds.”

Nia Sharma will participate in Bigg Boss 18

During the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 grand finale, host Rohit Shetty announced that Nia Sharma will be participating in Bigg Boss 18. Shetty said that Nia would be the first contestant on the show. However, as per our sources, Nia won't be entering the house as a contestant. Bigg Boss 18 will premiere on Colors on October 6.

