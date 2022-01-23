Salman Khan takes dig on his legal battles on 'Bigg Boss 15'

Salman Khan has a witty sense of humour, and he doesn't mind taking a dig at himself. On Saturday, during 'Weekend ka Vaar' on 'Bigg Boss' Khan welcomes veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty and they take the entertaining factor high with the combination with Comedian Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa.

In the episode, Bharti calls Salman a 'superhit host,' and she suggests him to become a reality show judge. Salman listens to Bharti carefully, and then quickly responds saying, "Aaj tak kabhi judge nahi bana hoon...judge ke saamne khada hua hoon bahut baar," and laughs. In a way, he ridicules his hit and run case, and other legal battles.

The veteran artist graces the show and promotes his upcoming reality show 'Hunarbaaz.' Salman dedicates a special performance for Mithun, dancing on his famous song. Then he shakes a leg with Mithun and they hug each. Later, he asks contestants to imitate Mithun's iconic line 'Koi shaque,' in his style. Everyone utters the line, and Mithun asks them and points at Salman, 'Yeh aap logo ko kisne sikhaya... isne na?' Mithun gets irked and he asked Khan, 'yeh kya hai?' Then Salman requests the veteran to enact and he does it with the same zeal and attitude. Khan even introduces every housemate to Mithun and takes a sarcastic take on their 'hunar.' Salman points out Shamita and tells Mithun that her hunar is that's she confused between Karan Kundrra and Raqesh Bapat. Whereas he introduces Abhijit and teases him for aspiring to be the next prime minister.

Watch the clip

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 15' will happen next week, On the Tuesday episode, Bigg Boss gave another chance to the five non-VIP members, namely Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, Devoleena, and Abhijit, to join the four VIP members, namely Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Pratik Sehajpal, and Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi Prakash wins the last Ticket to Finale and defeats Abhijit Bichukale and Rashami Desai.