'Salman Khan should QUIT Bigg Boss': Fans are angry with star host 'favouring' Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhat, 'cornering' Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur

Typically, Bigg Boss fans eagerly await Salman Khan's confrontations with housemates during Weekend Ka Vaar. However, this time, they are highly disappointed with the superstar and have gone on to demand his exit from hosting the show.

Fans of Bigg Boss used to await for Weekend Ka Vaar segment, as they expected the star host Salman Khan to give a reality check to the housemates, and call out the wrongdoings in the house. However, the latest WKV at Bigg Boss 19 has left the fans irked, with many thinking that Salman doesn't even watch the episodes, and he's just following the makers' narrative.

In the last WKV episode, held on Saturday, October 4, Salman was expected to slam Amaal Mallik's brash behaviour towards the contestants, how he went too personal to insult Kunickaa Sadanand. Instead, the composer was lauded by Khan for 'maintaining his calm' and not getting instigative with others. Salman clearly ignored how Amaal charged at Abhishek Bajaj during the cage task, and turned the tables on Abhishek and Ashnoor Kaur, saying that they were misguided and reacted to Kunickaa's half-baked claims as gospel truth. Basically, Amaal, Farrhana, and Baseer were 'praised and protected' by Salman, and Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Mridul Tiwari were 'Bajaoed' by Khan, leaving the loyal BB fans furious.

Even with the promos that were started circulating online, fans had an intuition that Salman would favour Amaal and team, but they were shocked after watching the episode, and they started putting out videos that debunked Salman's claims. Many BB watchers have suggested that Salman should stop hosting the show, as he's not interested in telling the truth or even listening to the other side, and blindly following what's been fed to him by the creative team.

Here are the reactions

A netizen wrote, "Dear #BiggBoss19 Makers Thoda Chullu bhar pani mile toh dub jaana, Salman bhai ko galat galt bulwa diya." Another netizen wrote, "Salman, are you not seeing it? @colors are you guys blind? It was Amaal, who head butted #AbhishekBajaj. Why the hell is Salman and the channel lying? @EndemolShineIND utter shame " One of the netizens wrote, "Even influencers are roasting @BeingSalmanKhan and @BiggBoss makers badly as they are taking a stand for nepo #AmaalMallik..!" It seems like Salman should be more careful while hosting these weekend segments, before it's too late.